Shawn Mendes fronts Emporio Armani Connected autumn–winter 2018–19 smartwatch campaign

The Canadian singer is the face of all Emporio Armani watches, and fronts the campaign for its new line of smartwatchesFiled by Lucire staff/July 17, 2018/20.29







Canadian singer–songwriter Shawn Mendes fronts Emporio Armani Connected’s autumn–winter 2018–19 smartwatch campaign. The new watches are now available for ordering (pre-sale) online at armani.com, and hit shelves in early September, at both Armani stores and selected retailers.

The latest touchscreen smartwatches have a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC processor running Google’s Wear OS, and are compatible with both Apple Iphone and Android phones.

There are new dial designs, stainless steel cases, and a 1·19 in AMOLED display with an ambient sensor.

Functions include heart-rate tracking, Alipay (in China) or Google Pay (in selected countries), GPS distance-tracking, and Mobvoi Assistant (China) or Google Assistant (in selected countries). The watches can handle depths of 3 ATM (30 m).