Prince Harry’s team wins Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup; Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy







Chris Jackson

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex—Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle—were present for Sentebale’s polo match at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, where the Duke’s team won the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in a close-run match, with a final score of 5–4. The Duchess presented the trophy.

The Duke’s team included the Sentebale charity ambassador Nacho Figueras. The opposing Royal Salute team was captained by Malcolm Borwick.

The event raises funds to help young people affected by HIV and Aids in southern Africa, and was attended by some 300 guests. To date it has raised over £5 million to provide care for children living with HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

ISPS Handa became the event’s title sponsor this year.

Earlier in the week, the Duke joined Sentebale’s youth advocates from Lesotho and Botswana at the International Aids Conference in Amsterdam.

Enda Kenny, the former Irish PM and ISPS Handa patron, said, ‘I am delighted to be supporting the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. Sentebale plays a vital role in improving the lives of vulnerable young people—yet it is everyone’s responsibility to contribute in whatever way we can.’

Cathy Ferrier, CEO of Sentebale, said in a release, ‘We are so grateful to all our generous sponsors who continue to help youth affected by the HIV–Aids epidemic in southern Africa through the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. Adolescent deaths and new infections continue to rise amongst this age group in the region, so it is vital that we can continue to deliver much-needed care, education and psychosocial support, encouraging them to know and safely manage their HIV status.

‘The funds raised through this annual flagship event remain key to Sentebale achieving our ambitious goals to reach as many young people as possible in southern Africa with the tools and knowledge they need to know and manage their HIV status. We are so grateful to ISPS Handa, our hosts the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, and to all of our fantastic sponsors for making this a day to remember: St Regis Hotels & Resorts, Royal Salute, US Polo Association, Table Talk, and Justerini & Brooks.’





















































Chris Jackson