Doutzen Kroes and Hunkemöller preview Christmas campaign


NEWS Doutzen Kroes previews Hunkemöller’s Christmas campaign, with photographs and a low-res video
Filed by Lucire staff/August 3, 2018/11.59





Hunkemöller has previewed its Christmas lingerie campaign with Dutch model Doutzen Kroes.
   Kroes, who the label first signed for two years beginning in 2016, appears in the campaign with four models, Eli, Daria, Lieke and Bart.
   The Hunkemöller Christmas collection features lace, straps and rhinestones, in black, red, midnight blue and nude tones. Hunkemöller suggests wearing suspenders with stockings this Christmas, and red lingerie suits both the festive season and New Year’s Eve.
   The collection will be available through Hunkemöller’s website at www.hunkemoller.co.uk.



Filed under: celebrity, fashion, London, Lucire, modelling, photography, tendances, trend, TV

 

