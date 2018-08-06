Lucire


Algenist: true genius


NEWS Algenist cleverly uses microalgæ for its safe anti-ageing formulations, as Jody Miller found out first-hand
Filed by Jody Miller/August 6, 2018






San Francisco-based skin care power player Algenist is at it again, definitively proving that luxury retail skin care is more than pretty packaging and slick advertising. This principle was in action at a recent media launch party in downtown Los Angeles at the new Hudson Loft. The demonstrations revealed that microalgæ, the core of this go-to brand’s clinical formulations, can do wonders for the skin internally and externally.
   Algenist’s Genius Liquid Collagen serum, for these reasons, has achieved star status and is on practically every ‘Best of’ list. Utilizing the same age-fighting technology, Algenist gave guests a sneak peek into their latest launch, Liquid Collagen Lip, a vegan collagen lip treatment that promises fuller, smoother and younger-looking lips in just 10 days. To celebrate this new breakthrough and ensure the product would literally be on everybody’s lips (literally and in conversation), the celebration featured interactive displays and curated cocktails the colour of the sea. A DJ boomed dance music from the loft overlooking the festivities, including a lighted cosmetic counter where guests could sample Algenist products.—Jody Miller, Correspondent

Filed under: beauty, environment, Los Angeles, Lucire

 

