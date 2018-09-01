Lucire


On the Wellington high street: Mecca opens a new mega-store, while David Jones previews spring


NEWS Fashion and beauty editor Sopheak Seng attends preview events for David Jones and Mecca in Wellington
Filed by Sopheak Seng/August 13, 2018/9.52



What once housed the defunct Topshop in Wellington, New Zealand is now beauty mega store Mecca. Combining the Cosmetica and Maxima concept stores, Mecca’s new 435 m² space will be the first of its kind in New Zealand, with offerings of over 100 exclusive brands.
   The open-plan design by O’Neil Langan also houses Mecca’s exclusive Perfumeria and Trove areas, where customers can browse some of the most sought-after brands. The perfumeria will be home to fragrances from Diptyque, Byredo, Frédéric Malle and 100 Bon, while Mecca’s Trove area will house beauty treasures sourced from around the globe, including Iiuvo candles, French Girl skin care and Le Sourcil.—Sopheak Seng, Fashion and Beauty Editor


















Meanwhile, David Jones previewed its spring–summer 2018–19 season with a customer shopping night in Wellington last Friday, hosted by Kate Sylvester, Deadly Ponies’ Liam Bowden and Hannah Laity. The evening featured live DJ entertainment and a catwalk show.
   The Australian retailer also showed off its House of Spring campaign, featuring model Victoria Lee, and looks from Kate Sylvester, Aje, and Camilla and Marc.





Sopheak Seng



Filed under: beauty, design, fashion, living, Lucire, modelling, New Zealand, tendances, trend

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow