Michael Kors launches third-generation smartwatches, including new Runway model





Michael Kors’s Access smartwatch collection, now in its third generation, sees the return of the Runway watch, but with new features, including heart-rate tracking, Google Assistant or Mobvoi Assistant, payment technology (Alipay or Google Pay), untethered GPS, and water resistance to 3 ATM. Wearers can show off their Instagram and Facebook photos on the watch face through the My Social app. The watches are compatible with both Iphone and Android, and come with three stainless steel platings and new silicone straps.

The collection will is available this month from Michael Kors stores, www.michaelkors.com, and selected retailers.