Mother turtles choose Bali beach for nesting







Paula Sweet

Some very clever mother turtles once again chose a pristine white sand beach on a secluded peninsula on the south shore of Bali this season to lay their eggs. It turned out to be an excellent decision, since the location happens to face the Ritz–Carlton Bali in Nusa Dua, where the property collaborates with the Bali Sea Turtle Society in an ongoing rescue and release programme, under its Community Footprints initiative, a brand-wide social and environmental responsibility strategy.

On Tuesday, 62 hatchlings went home to the sea with the help of young guests participating in the Ritz Kids programme. Each child first named a hatchling, then stepped to the water line, where the baby was released into the nurturing waters of the Indian Ocean. The turtle babies had no difficulty in recognizing their destination, crawling and sliding over the sand, into the tide pools, then splashing away with their tiny flippers.

Sea turtle hatching season in Bali is from March to September each year. Hatchling turtles face many predators in the environment, not to mention the threats of ocean plastics and well intentioned humans. The Ritz–Carlton is currently phasing out plastic straws, a major hazard which pollutes the seas. ‘The Ritz–Carlton Bali is dedicated to protecting the natural environment for generations to come and guests are welcomed to join us in conservation efforts. The turtle release is one of our most beloved activities, where baby turtles swim to their new habitat,’ says general manager Karim Tayach.—Stanley Moss, Travel Editor

























