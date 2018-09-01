Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Mother turtles choose Bali beach for nesting


NEWS Sixty-two hatchlings were in luck as they were released safely into the wild near the Ritz–Carlton Bali in Nusa Dua, reports Stanley Moss
Photographed by Paula Sweet
Filed by Lucire staff/August 18, 2018/9.41





Paula Sweet

Some very clever mother turtles once again chose a pristine white sand beach on a secluded peninsula on the south shore of Bali this season to lay their eggs. It turned out to be an excellent decision, since the location happens to face the Ritz–Carlton Bali in Nusa Dua, where the property collaborates with the Bali Sea Turtle Society in an ongoing rescue and release programme, under its Community Footprints initiative, a brand-wide social and environmental responsibility strategy.
   On Tuesday, 62 hatchlings went home to the sea with the help of young guests participating in the Ritz Kids programme. Each child first named a hatchling, then stepped to the water line, where the baby was released into the nurturing waters of the Indian Ocean. The turtle babies had no difficulty in recognizing their destination, crawling and sliding over the sand, into the tide pools, then splashing away with their tiny flippers.
   Sea turtle hatching season in Bali is from March to September each year. Hatchling turtles face many predators in the environment, not to mention the threats of ocean plastics and well intentioned humans. The Ritz–Carlton is currently phasing out plastic straws, a major hazard which pollutes the seas. ‘The Ritz–Carlton Bali is dedicated to protecting the natural environment for generations to come and guests are welcomed to join us in conservation efforts. The turtle release is one of our most beloved activities, where baby turtles swim to their new habitat,’ says general manager Karim Tayach.—Stanley Moss, Travel Editor













Paula Sweet

Also in Lucire’s news section
The 2014 Prix Pictet awarded in London
Next Top Model Sverige winner to model for Panos E...
Views from the Medinge Group’s Brands with a Consc...
Summer Rayne Oakes’s Extinction shown in ful...
Stockholm is Europes ﬁrst Green Capit...
The Body Shop launches Bio-Bridges programme, rege...
Filed under: corporate social responsibility, ecology, environment, Lucire, society, travel, Volante

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow