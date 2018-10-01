Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Yohji Yamamoto opens new online store with web-only exclusives


NEWS Yohji Yamamoto’s new online store represents its multiple internal brands covering different demographics
Filed by Lucire staff/August 23, 2018/10.46


The Shop Yohji Yamamoto has opened, with the web-exclusive brand S’yte, and Ground Y, Y’s, Yohji Yamamoto Produce, Yohji Yamamoto + Noir, Discord, and Limi Feu, among others. It delivers via EMS to c. 130 countries. The site deals in US dollars, with English and Japanese its primary languages. Mastercard, Visa and Paypal are accepted.
   An app follows next month, as well as a Chinese-language version of the website.
   S’yte is an entry-level brand for online shoppers, launched in September 2011. Ground Y has genderless, ageless designs; Y’s features functional, everyday wear; Yohji Yamamoto Produce takes menswear styles from the archives; Yohji Yamamoto + Noir is a casual label with, as suggested by its name, a black theme. Discord has luxury accessories, and Limi Feu has straight, clean designs.
   The site can be found at www.theshopyohjiyamamoto.com.

Also in Lucire’s news section
HK semifinal winners of Woolmark prize announced: ...
Hunkemöller and Doutzen Kroes launch swimwear coll...
Doutzen Kroes models Hunkemöller’s latest lu...
In brief: Royal New Zealand Ballet announces The P...
News in brief: Ryan Reynolds roasted as Man of the...
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week New York fall–winter 20...
Filed under: fashion, Lucire, tendances, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet