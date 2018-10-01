Yohji Yamamoto opens new online store with web-only exclusives

The Shop Yohji Yamamoto has opened, with the web-exclusive brand S’yte, and Ground Y, Y’s, Yohji Yamamoto Produce, Yohji Yamamoto + Noir, Discord, and Limi Feu, among others. It delivers via EMS to c. 130 countries. The site deals in US dollars, with English and Japanese its primary languages. Mastercard, Visa and Paypal are accepted.

An app follows next month, as well as a Chinese-language version of the website.

S’yte is an entry-level brand for online shoppers, launched in September 2011. Ground Y has genderless, ageless designs; Y’s features functional, everyday wear; Yohji Yamamoto Produce takes menswear styles from the archives; Yohji Yamamoto + Noir is a casual label with, as suggested by its name, a black theme. Discord has luxury accessories, and Limi Feu has straight, clean designs.

The site can be found at www.theshopyohjiyamamoto.com.