Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Dolce & Gabbana and Smeg bring bright art to appliances


NEWS Smeg shows four appliances with an artistic difference, thanks to Dolce & Gabbana
Filed by Lucire staff/August 24, 2018/23.01





Dolce & Gabbana and Smeg have teamed up to create a range of colourful kitchen appliances, inspired by Sicilian art. The collection has been dubbed Sicily Is My Love.
   The designs are not unlike those on pottery and artworks from the island, and adorn the toaster, citrus press, blender and kettle.
   The kettle’s motifs include Sicilian lemons, oranges and cherries; the toaster’s decorations are reminiscent of terracotta vases and feature birds and sailboats. The citrus press’s three ovals depict lemons, oranges and an image of Mt Ætna with pears in the foreground. Finally, the blender shows Mt Ætna on one side and the Sicilian coast on the other.
   The range is available from Designbotschaft.

Also in Lucire’s news section
Morgan and Pashley Cycles team up on hand-crafted ...
News in brief: Alfa Romeo wins 25th Compasso dR...
S. Pellegrino collaborates with Missoni on limited...
Shawn Mendes fronts Emporio Armani Connected autum...
Rémy Martin and Matt W. Moore collaborate in augme...
Ford launches more muscular, flowing 2018 Focus, w...
Filed under: design, living, Lucire, Milano

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet