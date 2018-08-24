Dolce & Gabbana and Smeg bring bright art to appliances









Dolce & Gabbana and Smeg have teamed up to create a range of colourful kitchen appliances, inspired by Sicilian art. The collection has been dubbed Sicily Is My Love.

The designs are not unlike those on pottery and artworks from the island, and adorn the toaster, citrus press, blender and kettle.

The kettle’s motifs include Sicilian lemons, oranges and cherries; the toaster’s decorations are reminiscent of terracotta vases and feature birds and sailboats. The citrus press’s three ovals depict lemons, oranges and an image of Mt Ætna with pears in the foreground. Finally, the blender shows Mt Ætna on one side and the Sicilian coast on the other.

The range is available from Designbotschaft.