Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Lamborghini releases Aventador SVJ, a potent 781 PS flagship with a Nürburgring lap record


NEWS Lamborghini takes the Aventador to new heights, with a 781 PS V12 flagship that doesn’t rely on turbocharging or supercharging
Filed by Lucire staff/August 27, 2018/22.28





Lamborghini has shown its Aventador SVJ, the flagship of its V12 cars, with a limited production run of 900.
   It has set a production-car record at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife of 6:44·97 minutes for a lap, and can reach a top speed of over 350 km/h. Its 0–100 km/h time is 2·8 s.
   The engine hasn’t been subject to turbo- or supercharging: it’s a naturally aspired V12 developing 781 PS (770 hp) and 720 Nm (at 6,750 rpm). The car has four-wheel steering and four-wheel drive, and at 1,525 kg, has a power-to-weight ratio of 1·98 kg/hp.
   Lamborghini’s principal goal was to create 40 per cent more downforce on both axles with a 1 per cent improvement on the drag coefficient relative to the Aventador SV. Active aerodynamics and a reworking of the suspension are among the SVJ’s enhancements.
   The Aventador SVJ made its first official appearance at the Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, at Monterey Car Week in California. The initials stand for Superveloce Jota.
   An even rarer version, the SVJ 63, was unveiled at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Élégance. As its name suggests, only 63 will be made, the number commemorating the year Lamborghini was founded, 1963.
   The SVJ commences at €349,116 in Europe excluding taxes; £291,667 in the UK, US$517,770 (including GGT) in the US; 7,559,285元 in China; and ¥51,548,373 in Japan.


























Also in Lucire’s news section
Lamborghini launches Urus ‘super-SUV’ ...
News round-up: Paolo Roversi’s Shang Xia ima...
Bentley gauges interest with Grand Convertible con...
Lamborghini releases ofﬁcial video of new Aventado...
Polo Storico restores one-off Lamborghini Miura SV...
Ofﬁcial photos and video: Jaguar launches F-type c...
Filed under: design, living, Los Angeles, Lucire

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet