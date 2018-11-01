Hunkemöller teams up with Xenia Overdose on limited-edition sportswear collection









We last caught Xenia Adonts, a.k.a. Xenia van der Woodsen, of Xenia Overdose at the Festival de Cannes, as one of the hosts of L’Oréal Paris’s Worth It show—and she’s appeared again, this time as one of the “influencers” modelling Hunkemöller’s Urban Chicx collection.

The limited-edition sportswear collection is a collaboration between the Dutch label and Adonts, who boasts a 1·1 million following on Instagram alone.

The collection has blue tones, based around dark shades with black and light blue accents, as well as gold details. The range comprises high-neck bra tops, sports bras, tops, leggings and accessories. It is intended to mix sportswear and streetwear.

Adonts noted, ‘I think this collection looks best if you wear the same colour from head to toe. That way, the gold accents, the amazing fabrics like velvet and the mesh details catch the eye even more. My favourite item is the high-neck bra top, because you can also wear it as an ordinary top. I wear it with high-waist leggings and if I feel too cold, I go for the sweat top with baggy sleeves or an oversized teddy jacket for the ultimate urban chic look.’

The event was launched at Lux in Hamburg, which is where Adonts herself hails from.

The collection is available online at Hunkemöller’s website, specifically at www.hunkemoller.co.uk/uk_en/sport/xenia-overdose.html.







