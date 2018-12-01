Lucire


Barbara Palvin, Naomi Watts, Claire Foy, Sara Sampaio at Biennale di Venezia First Man première


NEWS Standing ovations for both First Man and Vanessa Redgrave on day one of the 75th Venice Film Festival
Filed by Lucire staff/August 30, 2018/12.48



With the Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica della Biennale di Venezia—the 75th Venice International Film Festival—at the Lido di Venezia under way, we have some images of the celebrities from day one.
   First Man, a movie about Neil Armstrong’s journey to the moon on Apollo 11, kicked off proceedings. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy.
   Foy appeared in a beaded Chanel dress for the photo call but chose a Valentino gown from the autumn–winter 2018–19 haute couture range for the première.
   Giorgio Armani, whose Beauty line provides the official make-up for the Biennale, was out in force with its fashion labels.
   Guillermo del Toro, president of the jury, and jury members Christoph Waltz and Paolo Genovese, donned Giorgio Armani suits. Naomi Watts, also on the jury, chose a Giorgio Armani Privé fuchsia bustier gown with flounces in organza.
   Models Barbara Palvin and Sara Sampaio went with Giorgio Armani Privé, too, the former in a printed silk satin sculptured dress, the latter in a champagne coloured lamé silk crêpe gown.
   Vanessa Redgrave received her honorary Golden Lion, with a long standing ovation from the audience, and delivered her acceptance speech in Italian.





SGP


Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, fashion, film, living, Lucire, Milano, tendances, trend

 

