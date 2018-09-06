Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Damai special offer: a big Bali 50 per cent off deal for Lucire readers


NEWS You may be able to get some good prices on booking engines, but to our knowledge, nothing quite like this, reports Stanley Moss
Photographed by Paula Sweet
Filed by Lucire staff/September 6, 2018/21.56





Paula Sweet

The Damai on Bali’s north shore, has a terrific offer exclusively for Lucire readers. This outstanding boutique five-star resort tucked away in the foothills overlooking the Bali Sea near the city of Singaraja is a fantasy destination with spa, restaurant, ocean view and private pool villas. The depopulated north has black sand beaches and outstanding diving and snorkelling, without the noise or congestion of the built-up south. Book directly with the property via email for stays from November 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019, citing Lucire special offer and you will receive a whopping 50 per cent off best available rate, subject to availability. Booking engines sometimes offer discounts, but nowhere near this kind of vertigo-inducing opportunity. Write directly to reservation@thedamai.com.—Stanley Moss, Travel Editor

Also in Lucire’s news section
Mother turtles choose Bali beach for nesting
Behind the scenes with Lucire photographer Paula S...
Rumble in the jungle
Carlton Hotel Baglioni Milano custom-tailors a new...
Letter from Venezia: a survival guide for summer ’...
Indulging in nostalgia: new Catalina Island Museum...
Filed under: Lucire, travel, Volante

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet