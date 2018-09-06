Damai special offer: a big Bali 50 per cent off deal for Lucire readers

You may be able to get some good prices on booking engines, but to our knowledge, nothing quite like this, reportsFiled by Lucire staff/September 6, 2018/21.56







The Damai on Bali’s north shore, has a terrific offer exclusively for Lucire readers. This outstanding boutique five-star resort tucked away in the foothills overlooking the Bali Sea near the city of Singaraja is a fantasy destination with spa, restaurant, ocean view and private pool villas. The depopulated north has black sand beaches and outstanding diving and snorkelling, without the noise or congestion of the built-up south. Book directly with the property via email for stays from November 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019, citing Lucire special offer and you will receive a whopping 50 per cent off best available rate, subject to availability. Booking engines sometimes offer discounts, but nowhere near this kind of vertigo-inducing opportunity. Write directly to reservation @ thedamai.com.—Stanley Moss, Travel Editor