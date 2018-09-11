Sonality, a new clothing brand, allows anyone to be a designer

By putting the power of design into the user’s hands, Sonality’s customized clothing, created through its web interface, ensures that no two items will be the sameFiled by Lucire staff/September 11, 2018/13.22





Sonality, a new fashion brand, puts the power of design into the hands of the market-place: everyone can be a designer, with their designs printed using foils, velvets or digital printing, on to ethically sourced, fairly traded organic cotton clothing.

The brainchild of Dipe Rajani, users head to www.sonality.co.uk, choose the colour of the T-shirt, hoodie or sweatshirt they want, customize the design by selecting a typeface, choosing a design and uploading an image, then decide on the type of printing.

Sonality will offer special-effect and limited-edition printing through their website.

There are men’s and women’s styles, and the website has an inspiration section to guide those trying things out for the first time.

Their design team are also on hand to help with inspiration and advice.