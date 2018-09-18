WOW Creations’ Emmy suite: a harvest of natural delights







Whenever a celebrity or media member attends a WOW Creations’ media event, she can be sure there will be a few interesting beauty and wellness products that will make an impression. The Harris brothers’ 2018 Emmys’ Gifting Suite offered a bumper crop of wonderful things to try at home, from John Paul DeJoria’s (yes, the same guy who brought you Patron Tequila and Paul Mitchell hair care) perfectly practical Daily Body Restore probiotics and Aubio cold sore treatment, to the latest in J-Beauty essentials and high-end hair care innovations.

With all of the K-Beauty (South Korea) stuff that has dominated celebrity salons and suites, Japanese companies decided to remind influencers about their penchant for innovation. Beauty Creative Lab (BCL) introduced the Hollywood crowd to Saborino Morning Face Masks, a multi-tasking miracle that cleanses, moisturizes, and primes skin for make-up application in about 60 seconds. While the serum the cotton is soaked with is rich in fruit acids and oils, what’s really appealing about this new arrival in a sea of paper face masks is that it is offered in a moisture-sealed package of 32 and runs about US$15.

On the higher end, LaLaVie’s oil-based skin care (which launched Stateside right after the Emmys) offered their three-step anti-ageing beauty régime with a set of cleansing balm, Oil-in Lotion (toner) and Chiffon Cream moisturizer. In the first two products, there’s enough rich oil to make Norway and the old OPEC nations jealous, including baobab, argan, chia seed, marula, olive, and prickly pear oils. The Chiffon Cream, meanwhile, may impress French chefs with all the butters involved (mango, shea cupuacu, and cacao).

That said, North America and Europe were well represented with a range of tasty selections, including a range of Schwarzkopf salon shampoos and conditioners, LA-based Açai conditioner and curling iron and Hollywood Eye Magic under eye cream and treatments, shea butter moisturizers from Nubian Heritage and Shea Moisture, and hair-thickening products and vitamin supplements from Daba Hair.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Hollywood party without good things to drink and CBD (wellness-based, of course). The “bar” was open for business with just-launched tequilas by G4 Tequila and the woman-created DAMA Tequila, Beatbox pre-made cocktails and rich stouts from California craft brewery Brew Rebellion.

With domestic abuse and women’s rights hanging in the balance with the Supreme Court battle happening here in the US, it was a poignant and powerful choice for the Harris brothers to spotlight Face Forward. Dr David and Deborah Alessi established the organization in Beverly Hills, Calif., to provide pro bono physical and emotional reconstruction for women, children, and men who have been victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, or any cruel and criminal acts. Many of their former clients have gone on to advocate for others recovering from abusive relationships and violent crimes, and prominent companies including Ebay, Ethiad Airways, and Roberto Cavalli have partnered with the Alessi family.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor













