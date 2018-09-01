Style al fresco

Not all Emmy gifting suites are flash and sizzle. The whitewashed décor of West Hollywood dining hot spot Fig & Olive provided a dash of Provençal flair to Doris Bergman’s ninth Annual Style Lounge and Party Celebrating Television’s Biggest Night. Celebrities, media, and behind the camera decision-makers strolled for swag al fresco style on the foliage-filled patio before lunch was served in the minimalist chic dining room.

There was no shortage of recognizable faces smiling for the camera on the red carpet. Notable attendees include Gleb Savchenko of Dancing with the Stars, Emmy-nominated actress Kelly Jenrette of The Handmaid’s Tale, Michael Campion of Fuller House, and Diego Tinoco of Netflix’s teen hit On My Block.

Cool specialty items abounded along the gilded pathway of vendors. Lucire faves included CBT wellness visionaries Green HoriZen and good-for-your-tootsies Mindinsole massaging insoles with acu-points to relieve aches and pains.

Beatbox Beverages (which also turned up at WOW’s event) encouraged guests to take the party with them with their portable, tasty, and jolly Portable Party Punch (which washed down Fig & Olive’s lunch and Thai bites from Chef John of Emporium Thai beautifully. On the higher end, award-winning, six-time-distilled, triple-charcoal-filled Precious Vodka turned heads its crystal-faceted bottles. Speaking of which, guests would be able to carry their party punch, vodka, or any beverage of choice in style with one of Porto-Vino’s fashionable handbags, totes, or backpacks.

Say bye-bye to uncomfortable, pinchy conventional bras and hello to the Rhonda Shear Ahh Bra, and bid adieu to under eye bags with vitamin C eye masks from the Beauty Kitchen. Planet Beauty gave the gift of glorious hair with a supply of restorative hair care from Ava.

In the spirit of giving back, guests and sponsors made monetary donations or donated unwrapped gifts for young adults (ages 13–18) for a pre-holiday gift drive benefiting Wednesday’s Child, a non-profit that sponsors young adults in the LA county foster care system who are in need of adoptive families.—Jody Miller, Correspondent











Jody Miller