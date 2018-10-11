Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Moschino [tv] H&M releases look-book images, featuring Aquaria, Amiaya, and friends


NEWS H&M’s long-awaited collaboration with Moschino hits stores on November 8, with look-book images released this week
Filed by Lucire staff/October 11, 2018/20.42






Marcus Mam

H&M has released look-book and still imagery for its collaboration with Jeremy Scott at Moschino, styled Moschino [tv] H&M. The collection, with offerings for women, men, and pets, hits selected stores worldwide on November 8.
   The designs have Scott’s humorous take, with exaggerated prints and accessories, metallics and statement jewellery, and cartoon characters, all making for a collection that pops.
   Models include: Aquaria, the winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 10; influencer twins Amiaya (Aya and Ami); Sakura Bready, Scott’s assistant at Moschino; and Pablo Olea, Scott’s best friend and Moschino’s head of global PR and communications. The look book was shot by Marcus Mam and styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, long-time Scott collaborators who have continued their high-energy style for this job.
   To promote the range on social media, there are Giphy stickers for Instagram Stories, Snapchat and Imessenger, animated logos and emblems, and Giphys of Scott.
   ‘Whenever I design, I think about my friends. The Moschino [tv] H&M look book is like a party; celebrating the fun, the pop, the creativity and the energy of the people and the collection,’ said Scott in a release.
   ‘I love how Jeremy captures the spirit of Moschino [tv] H&M in the look book. This is a loud and proud collection for everyone to share in the fun, no matter who you are or where you are from,’ said H&M creative adviser Ann-Sofie Johansson.
   Among H&M’s New Zealand stores, Moschino [tv] H&M will be available at its new Commercial Bay, Auckland location, the first to retail the line.














Marcus Mam

Also in Lucire’s news section
H&M and Moschino team up for next collaborati...
Lupita Nyong’o, Iman, Charli XCX, Elizabeth ...
Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns fronts H&...
H&M Conscious Exclusive launches with Christy...
H&M Studio shows spring–summer 2018 at Paris ...
Erdem × H&M look book images revealed; Longin...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, fashion, Lucire, modelling, photography, Sweden, tendances, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet