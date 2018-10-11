Moschino [tv] H&M releases look-book images, featuring Aquaria, Amiaya, and friends









Marcus Mam

H&M has released look-book and still imagery for its collaboration with Jeremy Scott at Moschino, styled Moschino [tv] H&M. The collection, with offerings for women, men, and pets, hits selected stores worldwide on November 8.

The designs have Scott’s humorous take, with exaggerated prints and accessories, metallics and statement jewellery, and cartoon characters, all making for a collection that pops.

Models include: Aquaria, the winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 10; influencer twins Amiaya (Aya and Ami); Sakura Bready, Scott’s assistant at Moschino; and Pablo Olea, Scott’s best friend and Moschino’s head of global PR and communications. The look book was shot by Marcus Mam and styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, long-time Scott collaborators who have continued their high-energy style for this job.

To promote the range on social media, there are Giphy stickers for Instagram Stories, Snapchat and Imessenger, animated logos and emblems, and Giphys of Scott.

‘Whenever I design, I think about my friends. The Moschino [tv] H&M look book is like a party; celebrating the fun, the pop, the creativity and the energy of the people and the collection,’ said Scott in a release.

‘I love how Jeremy captures the spirit of Moschino [tv] H&M in the look book. This is a loud and proud collection for everyone to share in the fun, no matter who you are or where you are from,’ said H&M creative adviser Ann-Sofie Johansson.

Among H&M's New Zealand stores, Moschino [tv] H&M will be available at its new Commercial Bay, Auckland location, the first to retail the line.



























