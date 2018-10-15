Butterscotch, Russ and Marshmello headline Forbes’ Under 30 Summit Boston







Benjamin Esakof/Halo Creative

Forbes hosted their prominent and vast fifth annual Under 30 Summit Boston, presented by J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. The noteworthy event gathers thousands of attendees, a slew of speakers, young entrepreneurs, renowned celebrities, influential sports personalities, famed musicians, political leaders, affluent businesses and prominent chefs for four days of educational and informative sessions, talks and intimate gatherings. The concept is to assemble like-minded people in one city from the Under 30 Stage at the Colonial Theater to the Under 30 Village at City Hall Plaza, with separate tents divided according to specific themes: Impact, Create, Capital, Enterprise Tech, Consumer Tech and the Discover Stage.

This year’s speakers include former US Secretary of State and senator John Kerry, Michael Ma of Liquid 2 Ventures, Maria Salamanca of Unshackled VC, Cooper Hefner, Chief Creative Officer of Playboy, and many more.

The city of Boston became the Under 30 Summit campus, with stages located in venues around the city. Attendees connect, meet and network while discovering ideas, as at other Forbes Under 30 live summits held internationally, in Amsterdam, Tel Aviv and Hong Kong, among others. Events included the Food Festival with decadent savoury and sweet treats to try. The U30 Music Festival transformed the U30 Village into an upbeat entertainment venue as the spotlight shone on performers including Butterscotch, Russ and Marshmello. The summit is a delightful, engaging and educational platform that opens doors for people throughout many fields and industries.—Lola Cristall, Paris Editor



























