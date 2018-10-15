Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Butterscotch, Russ and Marshmello headline Forbes’ Under 30 Summit Boston


NEWS Lola Cristall checks out Forbes’ Under 30 Summit Boston, where 7,000 attendees converged on the city to share great ideas, music and food
Filed by Lola Cristall/October 15, 2018/23.41





Benjamin Esakof/Halo Creative

Forbes hosted their prominent and vast fifth annual Under 30 Summit Boston, presented by J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. The noteworthy event gathers thousands of attendees, a slew of speakers, young entrepreneurs, renowned celebrities, influential sports personalities, famed musicians, political leaders, affluent businesses and prominent chefs for four days of educational and informative sessions, talks and intimate gatherings. The concept is to assemble like-minded people in one city from the Under 30 Stage at the Colonial Theater to the Under 30 Village at City Hall Plaza, with separate tents divided according to specific themes: Impact, Create, Capital, Enterprise Tech, Consumer Tech and the Discover Stage.
   This year’s speakers include former US Secretary of State and senator John Kerry, Michael Ma of Liquid 2 Ventures, Maria Salamanca of Unshackled VC, Cooper Hefner, Chief Creative Officer of Playboy, and many more.
   The city of Boston became the Under 30 Summit campus, with stages located in venues around the city. Attendees connect, meet and network while discovering ideas, as at other Forbes Under 30 live summits held internationally, in Amsterdam, Tel Aviv and Hong Kong, among others. Events included the Food Festival with decadent savoury and sweet treats to try. The U30 Music Festival transformed the U30 Village into an upbeat entertainment venue as the spotlight shone on performers including Butterscotch, Russ and Marshmello. The summit is a delightful, engaging and educational platform that opens doors for people throughout many fields and industries.—Lola Cristall, Paris Editor














Benjamin Esakof/Halo Creative

Also in Lucire’s news section
Lucire updates: emerging talent, a new social netw...
Special features to kick off Lucire’s 20th anniver...
Skilful execution by tomorrow’s stars at New...
A stylish summer soirée: the Paris Opera Ballet at...
Gala honours Naomi Campbell, with guests Lena Gerc...
Video: Madame Tussauds unveils four Whitney Housto...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, living, Lucire, society, travel, Volante, Zeitgeist

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet