  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
Emily Ratajkowski and Ebay promote luxury accessories for early holiday shopping


NEWS The actress and model promotes Ebay’s luxury items, though her selection isn’t visible worldwide
Filed by Lucire staff/October 16, 2018/20.22



Knowing her reach with young women and fashionistas, Ebay has teamed up with model Emily Ratajkowski to promote its fashion accessories for the holidays, and held an event at Legacy Records in New York City where she showed off her curated selection of gifts.
   Her picks launched on the site on Monday, and will appear till the 24th, visible to US visitors at ebay.com/luxury. They include:

• Loewe puzzle tweed and leather shoulder bag
• Yves Saint Laurent Lou quilted leather belt bag in maroon
• Louis Vuitton Lockme leather backpack
• Hunting Season Tula velvet shoulder bag in green
• Rolex 18 ct yellow gold President day-date linen diamond watch
• Céline small lizard blue box bag
• Adidas Yeezy boost 250 V2 cream
• Paco Rabanne 1969 sequinned faux leather shoulder bag in silver
• The Row double circle small satin tote
• Céline classic white spazzolato box bag

   Through October, Ebay will also host luxury sales with rare and archival pieces from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci and Rolex, says the company.
   ‘The holiday season is the perfect time to amp up your accessories style. Whether you’re shopping for that special, sold-out bag, to reinvigorate your winter wardrobe or need to select an unforgettable gift, Ebay is the ultimate resource for luxury bags, accessories and watches,’ said Rénée Paradise, senior director at Ebay Fashion in a release.

Filed under: celebrity, fashion, living, Lucire, modelling, New York

 

