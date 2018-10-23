Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora launch Rimmel London’s anti-cyberbullying campaign, I Will Not Be Deleted


NEWS Rimmel London launches campaign expressing tolerance and wider definitions of beauty at an event in Southbank
Filed by Lucire staff/October 23, 2018/20.01





David M. Benett

Rimmel London, and parent company Coty, has launched an anti-cyberbullying campaign called I Will Not Be Deleted (hashtagged #IWillNotBeDeleted), featuring its ambassadors Cara Delevingne and Rita Ora.
   The campaign was launched with a panel discussion held at the Rumpus Room rooftop bar at the Mondrian Hotel in London’s Southbank, hosted by BBC Radio 1’s Gemma Cairney, in partnership with the Cybersmile Foundation charity.
   Campaign cast members Chessie King, Joanne Dion and Anthony Pius talked about their own experiences of cyberbullying as part of the discussion, and how they overcame hurtful online comments through self-empowerment.
   They were joined by Rimmel’s global marketing vice-president Sara Wolverson, who relayed not only the company’s stand against cyberbullying but its support for self-expression.
   In a release, Rimmel outlined that it is against narrow definitions of beauty and prejudices, and that it wants people to express their true selves through make-up.
   Guests included Lucy Prigmore, Tallia Storm, Jason Kerr, Maia Williams, Kadeeja Khan, Eden Brown, and Yuki Beniya.
   The Cybersmile Foundation’s co-founder Dan Raisbeck also joined the discussion.
   The campaign officially kicks off November 12.
























David M. Benett

Also in Lucire’s news section
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
British Fashion Awards 2017: Raf Simons, Jonathan ...
Lily Cole shines a light on social enterprise at C...
Video and photos: double win for J. W. Anderson at...
Video from British Fashion Awards 2014: Erdem, J. ...
Mini launches with Poppy Delevingne, Henry Holland...
Filed under: beauty, celebrity, corporate social responsibility, culture, living, London, Lucire, modelling, technology, TV, Zeitgeist

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet