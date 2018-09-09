News in brief: from the Duke’s wellingtons to MAC’s Shiny Pretty Things

When in New Zealand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex donned Australian gumboots from Muck; Hunkemöller teams up with Fila on a limited-edition sneaker range; MAC has bright, shiny hues for the holidays; andgives her thumbs-up to Italy’s Mei rangeFiled by Lucire staff/October 30, 2018/9.09

Duke’s wellingtons

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed Down Under on their royal tour in late October—and coincidentally wound up about a kilometre from Lucire HQ—in their wardrobe were Muck boots from Australia. The Muck range, for women, men and children, feature premium boots that combine comfort with performance. The Duchess wore the Muck Women’s Reign Tall Boots and while the Duke chose the Muck Men’s Chore Steel Gumboot. Find out more at www.muckboots.com.au.





Berry good

Hunkemöller has teamed up with Fila on a limited-edition range of running shoes, launching under its HKMX sport sub-brand. There are two styles—Fila Disruptor Low and Fila Original Fitness—in four colours. The former is available in Very Berry Red and black, and the latter in Wood Rose and Rabbit Grey. They can be bought online, with UK and Anglophone visitors heading to www.hunkemoller.co.uk. The sneakers retail for £89.

Extreme hues

MAC’s holiday range, Shiny Pretty Things, sees a kaleidoscope of colour breaking out, with 29 exclusive holiday sets as part of the range, covering everything from face palettes and eye kits to party favours. The motto: ‘More is more’, and that means bright, extreme hues this season along with glittery eye-shadows, if MAC’s prediction is firm. Launches are taking place over the fourth quarter, depending on the market. Keep your eyes out at maccosmetics.com.







Mei the force

Mei (www.meispa.it), short for le migliori erbe italiane (the best Italian herbs), was founded in 1988, has a range mainly from wild plants, with all-natural scents. A small dab of cream covers a full surface area. The Mei Lifting Collection, the Illuminating and Silky Peeling, the Intensive Lifting Serum, the Restorative and Rejuvenating Cream as well the Solid Perfume are each sensationally pure and uplifting for the whole being.—Lola Cristall, Paris Editor