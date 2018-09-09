Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


News in brief: from the Duke’s wellingtons to MAC’s Shiny Pretty Things


NEWS When in New Zealand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex donned Australian gumboots from Muck; Hunkemöller teams up with Fila on a limited-edition sneaker range; MAC has bright, shiny hues for the holidays; and Lola Cristall gives her thumbs-up to Italy’s Mei range
Filed by Lucire staff/October 30, 2018/9.09


Duke’s wellingtons

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed Down Under on their royal tour in late October—and coincidentally wound up about a kilometre from Lucire HQ—in their wardrobe were Muck boots from Australia. The Muck range, for women, men and children, feature premium boots that combine comfort with performance. The Duchess wore the Muck Women’s Reign Tall Boots and while the Duke chose the Muck Men’s Chore Steel Gumboot. Find out more at www.muckboots.com.au.


Berry good

Hunkemöller has teamed up with Fila on a limited-edition range of running shoes, launching under its HKMX sport sub-brand. There are two styles—Fila Disruptor Low and Fila Original Fitness—in four colours. The former is available in Very Berry Red and black, and the latter in Wood Rose and Rabbit Grey. They can be bought online, with UK and Anglophone visitors heading to www.hunkemoller.co.uk. The sneakers retail for £89.

Extreme hues

MAC’s holiday range, Shiny Pretty Things, sees a kaleidoscope of colour breaking out, with 29 exclusive holiday sets as part of the range, covering everything from face palettes and eye kits to party favours. The motto: ‘More is more’, and that means bright, extreme hues this season along with glittery eye-shadows, if MAC’s prediction is firm. Launches are taking place over the fourth quarter, depending on the market. Keep your eyes out at maccosmetics.com.




Mei the force

Mei (www.meispa.it), short for le migliori erbe italiane (the best Italian herbs), was founded in 1988, has a range mainly from wild plants, with all-natural scents. A small dab of cream covers a full surface area. The Mei Lifting Collection, the Illuminating and Silky Peeling, the Intensive Lifting Serum, the Restorative and Rejuvenating Cream as well the Solid Perfume are each sensationally pure and uplifting for the whole being.—Lola Cristall, Paris Editor

Also in Lucire’s news section
Festival de Cannes day 2: Deepika Padukone, Thylan...
Round-up for today: Rita Ora rumoured to collabora...
Araya A. Hargate, Deepika Padukone, Praya Lundberg...
In brief: Eva Herzigová in Gerry Weber capsule; Il...
News in brief: Ryan Reynolds roasted as Man of the...
Lucire TV: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hike to m...
Filed under: beauty, celebrity, fashion, Lucire, Milano, New Zealand, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet