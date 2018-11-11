Doutzen Kroes launches Christmas 2018 lingerie collection for Hunkemöller







Doutzen Kroes launched her Christmas 2018 Doutzen’s Stories lingerie collection for Hunkemöller at an event at Soho House, Amsterdam, in her native Netherlands, on Tuesday.

The venue is an iconic 1930s building on the Singel Canal in the Dutch city, and it was transformed into a secret club for the launch.

The collection, entitled Black Magic, is available now, at www.hunkemoller.co.uk. The collection has a wide range of bras, including push-up and plus-size ones, complemented by matching knickers; hosiery (including suspenders and stockings) and nightwear are included this time. Black and midnight blue are the colours of the season, with lace and rhinestones. The campaign was shot in June, and previewed by Hunkemöller in August.

Performing at the event were Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano (Sunnery Gorré and Ryan de Lange), the Amsterdam DJ duo.

Kroes originally signed on to be a Hunkemöller ambassador and collaborator in 2016, and had input to the collections bearing her name.

