Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Doutzen Kroes launches Christmas 2018 lingerie collection for Hunkemöller


NEWS Doutzen Kroes shows off her sexiest collection yet for Hunkemöller, launching at an event at Soho House in Amsterdam
Filed by Lucire staff/November 2, 2018/11.11




Doutzen Kroes launched her Christmas 2018 Doutzen’s Stories lingerie collection for Hunkemöller at an event at Soho House, Amsterdam, in her native Netherlands, on Tuesday.
   The venue is an iconic 1930s building on the Singel Canal in the Dutch city, and it was transformed into a secret club for the launch.
   The collection, entitled Black Magic, is available now, at www.hunkemoller.co.uk. The collection has a wide range of bras, including push-up and plus-size ones, complemented by matching knickers; hosiery (including suspenders and stockings) and nightwear are included this time. Black and midnight blue are the colours of the season, with lace and rhinestones. The campaign was shot in June, and previewed by Hunkemöller in August.
   Performing at the event were Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano (Sunnery Gorré and Ryan de Lange), the Amsterdam DJ duo.
   Kroes originally signed on to be a Hunkemöller ambassador and collaborator in 2016, and had input to the collections bearing her name.

The party


















The collection






















Also in Lucire’s news section
Doutzen Kroes and Hunkemöller preview Christmas ca...
Doutzen Kroes is new Hunkemöller brand ambassador,...
Doutzen Kroes stars in Hunkemöller’s Glam Co...
Doutzen Kroes launches Hunkemöller’s latest ...
Moschino H&M launches in NYC with Gigi and B...
Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns fronts H&...
Filed under: celebrity, fashion, living, Lucire, modelling, photography, tendances, trend, TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet