Allbirds releases its first high-top sneaker, its most sustainable shoe yet


NEWS Two releases from Allbirds in time for the holidays: its most sustainable shoe ever, and a limited-edition of its Allbirds × Air New Zealand Bird Mask
Filed by Lucire staff/November 15, 2018/8.13



Allbirds has two releases for November: the Tree Topper, available now, online at www.allbirds.co.nz, and a limited-edition Bird Mask, previously available only in-flight for business class passengers on Air New Zealand.
   Retailing at NZ$195, the Tree Topper is Allbirds’ first high-top sneaker, its sole made from SweetFoam, a renewable sugarcane, and its upper from eucalyptus tree.
   Allbirds has even open-sourced its carbon-negative EVA technology used in SweetFoam, so other footwear manufacturers can use it.
   The design of the Tree Topper is minimalist, stripping away unnecessary details, leaving a clean silhouette.
   It’s claimed to be the company’s most sustainable shoe yet.
   ‘The Tree Topper is a true representation of our approach to design and sustainability,’ said Jamie McLellan, Allbirds’ head of design. ‘With just the right amount of nothing and comfort as a non-negotiable, the Tree Topper is a playful canvas for showcasing our three hero materials.’
   McLellan refers to the Tree Topper’s wool knit, a lighter Tree fibre fabric, and the sugarcane-based foam.
   The Bird Mask, meanwhile, is on sale at NZ$60. It is made from the super-fine ZQ-certified merino wool used in its shoes.

Filed under: corporate social responsibility, design, ecology, environment, fashion, Lucire, New Zealand, tendances, trend

 

