Allbirds releases its first high-top sneaker, its most sustainable shoe yet

Two releases from Allbirds in time for the holidays: its most sustainable shoe ever, and a limited-edition of its Allbirds × Air New Zealand Bird MaskFiled by Lucire staff/November 15, 2018/8.13





Allbirds has two releases for November: the Tree Topper, available now, online at www.allbirds.co.nz, and a limited-edition Bird Mask, previously available only in-flight for business class passengers on Air New Zealand.

Retailing at NZ$195, the Tree Topper is Allbirds’ first high-top sneaker, its sole made from SweetFoam, a renewable sugarcane, and its upper from eucalyptus tree.

Allbirds has even open-sourced its carbon-negative EVA technology used in SweetFoam, so other footwear manufacturers can use it.

The design of the Tree Topper is minimalist, stripping away unnecessary details, leaving a clean silhouette.

It’s claimed to be the company’s most sustainable shoe yet.

‘The Tree Topper is a true representation of our approach to design and sustainability,’ said Jamie McLellan, Allbirds’ head of design. ‘With just the right amount of nothing and comfort as a non-negotiable, the Tree Topper is a playful canvas for showcasing our three hero materials.’

McLellan refers to the Tree Topper’s wool knit, a lighter Tree fibre fabric, and the sugarcane-based foam.

The Bird Mask, meanwhile, is on sale at NZ$60. It is made from the super-fine ZQ-certified merino wool used in its shoes.