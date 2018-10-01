In brief: MAC gets festive with Patrick Starrr; Coconu supports ovarian cancer research; ODE Skincare launches

MAC has very fierce and festive shades for the holidays, with the Patrick Starrr Slay Ride collection. It’s make-up artist Starrr’s fifth for the make-up brand, and MAC rightly calls these shades ‘ultra-glam’, with custom-designed colours for lipsticks, Dazzleglass lip colours, eye-shadows and palettes, pigments, pigments and Mineralize Skinfinish powders. Find out more at www.maccosmetics.com. In New Zealand, the collection goes on sale on December 3 at selected locations, including MAC’s four locations in Auckland (Britomart, St Luke’s, Manukau and Sylvia Park), Farmers Centre Place in Hamilton, Farmers Westfield Queensgate in Wellington, and online at farmers.co.nz/mac.



Coconu has pledged to donate 10 per cent of all its organic personal lubricant sales to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). Research shows one in 79 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime. It is the fifth deadliest form of cancer for women. Coconu president Sarah Warnick Belzer said in a release, ‘We believe the way to make progress against ovarian cancer is through supporting research in this area. Coconu chooses to give back by donating 10 per cent of all purchases of our organic personal lubricants to OCRA, in honour of Kathy Warnick—a woman who gave tirelessly to her community.’ Warnick was the mother of Coconu’s founders, Sarah Warnick Belzer and Taylor Warnick, who died of ovarian cancer at 58.

Finally, McEvoy Ranch, a leading US producer of estate-grown, certified organic extra virgin olive oil, has launched a premium skin care line, called ODE (short for Olive Oil Does Everything). The products are grown in California and contain polyphenol antioxidants and naturally occurring squalene to make skin glow naturally. ODE Skincare offerings also contain plant-based essential oils, fruit oils, fruit seed oils, and plant extracts, which cleanse, hydrate and protect the skin.

ODE products are paraben-, phthalate-, and sulphate-free. The packaging is BPA-free, and made with FSC-certified paper and is recyclable. Its Leaping Bunny-certified products are not tested on animals and do not contain animal-derived ingredients except for beeswax in some items. Four products in the new collection are Eco-Cert certified.

The ODE Skincare range is available online at www.McEvoyRanch.com/ode-natural-beauty, at select retailers in the US, and by phone in the US on 888 806-1125.

