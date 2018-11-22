Lucire


Adwoa Aboah, David Gandy, Richard Madden, Niomi Smart at Range Rover Evoque launch


NEWS Evolutionary looks and socially responsible fabrics for Land Rover’s second-generation Range Rover Evoque, launched in London’s creative hub
Filed by Lucire staff/November 22, 2018/23.20





David M. Benett

Land Rover has launched its second-generation Range Rover Evoque, combining design cues from the original and the highly acclaimed Range Rover Velar. Activist and model Adwoa Aboah was the celebrity hosting the launch, wearing a specially commissioned Ashley Williams dress made from responsibly sourced materials—namely 40 recycled plastic bottles turned into a ‘suede cloth’—also found in the new car.
   The launch at the Old Truman Brewery also saw Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Guy Ritchie, David Gandy, Millie Mackintosh, Pixie Lott, Taron Egerton, Mollie King, Edith Bowman, Luke Evans, Niomi Smart, Larry King (not the American TV host but the London hairdresser), Bryn Williams, Simon Aboud, Gordon Smart, Hugo Taylor, Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters, Ricky Wilson, Ruby Bhogal, Steve Parish, Jason Fox, Mitch Evans, Chris Burt-Allan, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Massimo Frascella and Amy Frascella, Grace Zito, Tom Grennan, Jacqui Ainsley, Oliver Cheshire, Pietro Boselli, Jessica de Gouw, Ben Barnes, Jamie Laing, Jeremy Langmead, Jacey Elthalion, and designer Ashley Williams attend.
   Aboah also hosted a Boiler Room × Evoque gig with rapper Little Simz.
   Recognizing the more conscious consumers of the 2010s and 2020s, Land Rover offers the option of responsibly sourced fabrics for the Evoque’s interior, including recycled polyester microfibres, and claims that 53 plastic bottles go into each car specified with those seats.
   Knowing that the Evoque is a fashionable item—after all, it was once this magazine’s Car to Be Seen in—Jaguar Land Rover has partnered with well known brands to help boost the new model’s profile.
   The company collaborated with Mulberry, which reimagined the Evoque’s sustainably sourced eucalyptus interior material into luxury weekender bags, soon to be available in two colour ways (ebony with ebony trim or ebony with oxblood trim). The bags will come in two sizes and have a quilted pattern mirroring the Evoque’s grille. Expressions of interest can be made at Mulberry’s website, at www.mulberry.com/range-rover.
   Master & Dynamic has also collaborated with Land Rover, creating two bespoke concept wireless earphones, made from handcrafted acetate, inspired by the Evoque’s launch colours and featuring the grille pattern.
   There is also a new Zenith Defy Classic watch tying in with the Range Rover Evoque, limited to 200 pieces and available now via Zenith or selected Land Rover dealers from 2019.
   The evolutionary looks of the Evoque show just how impactful the original was, and how Land Rover doesn’t want to reinvent the wheel with the second generation. The first was known for its show-car looks, with a nearly identical design language to the LRX Concept. A second-rate clone even appeared in China from Landwind.
   Gerry McGovern, Land Rover’s head of design, said, ‘When Range Rover Evoque made its début back in 2010, it transformed the world of compact SUVs and the new model is set to continue that remarkable journey. This characterful vehicle combines refinement and fun to create that all important emotional reaction that will turn heads and make people smile.’








































David M. Benett

Filed under: celebrity, corporate social responsibility, design, environment, fashion, film, living, London, Lucire, modelling, New York, trend

 

