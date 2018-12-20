Lucire


Events: Music for Screens Summit; Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation’s ninth annual Fall Symposium & Luncheon


NEWS Lola Cristall attends events on both US coasts, looking into the worlds of music and Alzheimer’s disease
Filed by Lola Cristall/November 27, 2018/12.20





Michael Buckner

At Variety’s first Music for Screens Summit at NeueHouse, in Hollywood, musical supervisors, composers, publishing executives and personalities in and around the TV, movie and theatre industries gathered under one roof to discuss the field of music. Organized panels and one-on-one interviews revealed personal experiences and encounters. Celebrities included Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Annie Lennox, and Scott Salinas, as well as a number of music supervisors including Alexandra Patsavas, Maggie Phillips, Morgan Rhodes and many other experts and insiders. Certain representatives from Atlantic Records, Universal Pictures, Sony Motion Pictures Group and Warner Bros. Records were also on hand to share their knowledge amongst the select group.







Michael Buckner

   On the other side of the country, the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF), which provides funding opportunities for researchers in non-profit and for-profit organizations for drug discovery, clinical trials and biomarker development, hosted their ninth annual Fall Symposium & Luncheon, Hope on the Horizon, at the Pierre Hotel in New York. The luncheon was hosted by ADDF bard member and journalist Paula Zahn.
   The ADDF was founded in 1998 by co-chairs Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, who continue to shed light and emphasize the importance of finding drugs for Alzheimer’s.
   Leonard A. Lauder enthusiastically shared his commitment to the organization: ‘The Lauder family supports the entire overhead of ADDF and so all the money that you give is for research … I’m going to live long enough because I’m going to promise each and every one of you we will have the means of identifying and preventing and curing Alzheimer’s before too long.’
   Throughout the event, attendees learned about the concept of Alzheimer’s, while understanding that although there is no cure for the disease, prevention can work. During the symposium, Biomakers to Accelerate Drug Development for Alzheimer’s Disease, leading researchers discussed and shared their ideas. The panel was moderated by Howard Fillit, MD, a well respected specialist in Alzheimer’s disease as well as the foundation’s founding executive director and chief science officer. The three panellists included Richard S. Isaacson, MD, Michelle M. Mielke, Ph.D. and Mark A. Mintun, MD. They discussed extensively Alzheimer’s treatment and prevention. Dr Isaacson founded Alzheimer’s Universe, a portal educating people, including students, on Alzheimer’s disease. Following the morning symposium, the Charles Evans Award was presented to David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corporation.—Lola Cristall, Paris Editor







Sean Zanni/PMC

Filed under: corporate social responsibility, health, living, Los Angeles, Lucire, New York, society

 

