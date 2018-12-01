Lucire


Hunkemöller previews Doutzen Kroes in sportswear photo shoot


NEWS Hunkemöller has released behind-the-scenes images from its next collection, with promotional photographs by Jouke Bos
Filed by Lucire staff/November 28, 2018/12.37



Doutzen Kroes fans can rejoice if they’re enjoying her work for Dutch label Hunkemöller.
   Originally signed for two years in September 2016, Hunkemöller has said that Kroes will promote its next sportswear range due out at the end of December.
   The company released previews last week from the shoot by London-based photographer Jouke Bos, showing Hunkemöller’s two-sided approach, positioning Kroes in both a workout and a modern dance studio.
   The collection comprises sport bras, tops, leggings, oversized and cropped sweaters, a maxi-dress and accessories; colours are pink, aubergine and black. There will also be a print. Hunkemöller says there are smooth fabrics with a luxurious finish.
   UK customers can check out the retail site at www.hunkemoller.co.uk.




