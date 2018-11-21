Organically speaking







After a stressful (and scarier-than-usual) October, it was wonderful to step out and head to Organic Spa Magazine’s fifth annual Travel and Wellness Media Event. This event happens to be one of our favourites, and we like to think of it as a bit like Hallowe’en in the sense that you get handed a bag and walk from place to place collecting delicious things. Based on the interesting things we checked out, we’re happy to report that there were definitely loads of treats for all the senses, as well as a few nifty tricks proffered by the vendors about getting the best results from the products they were handing out. The edibles were, naturally, far healthier than candy (including salads with spicy vinaigrettes and excellent guacamole).

What made this year’s outing a touch more thrilling was getting to experience the rebranded and gently remodelled Viceroy L’Ermitage in Beverly Hills and spending time with reps from one of our favourite local spas, Glen Ivy, discussing its remodel and new packages, as well as learn about the glamorous products and services offered by the Viceroy hotels in México, Colorado and Beverly Hills.

While the focus is always on natural and organic, this year we saw more home harvested and small batch products than ever. A trend? You bet! Famous for their premium olive oils, northern California’s McEvoy Ranch has launched Ode Natural Beauty, an olive oil and botanical based line of luxury skin care. Saying the products are practically good enough to eat is probably cliché, but if the descriptor fits …

Speaking of which, Yum Gourmet Skincare, direct from British Columbia (the Canadian province that brought the world Lululemon and other wellness trends), formulates exceptional products that feed body (via the skin) and soul while respecting the planet. Each and every ingredient is crafted with precision and potency. Certified organic with therapeutic ingredients, Yum creates some of the purest products available for women and men.

Nyakio brings the beauty secrets of Africa in a line of surprisingly affordable skin care. Same goes for the affordable luxury of popular brands Nubian Heritage and Shea Moisture, whose products are winter weather lifesavers, even in balmy California.

Consisting of only two ingredients, Combray is a radical new range of facial oils containing Oxofulleram, a newly patented powerful antioxidant designed to mimic and supplement the skin’s own protection methods. Portland-based Mad Hippie is passionate about the environment, given the line features only BPA-free airless pump bottles, labels printed solely with soy inks, a facility powered by alternative energy, and donations of US$1 of every web sale to conservation. Beyond that, the colourful packaging is so cute, you may want to keep the boxes for craft projects and other Etsy moments.

There may be a plethora of potent products that claim to reduce wrinkles, but why not prevent them from forming in the first place? Love Sun Body is a natural mineral sunscreen formulated with the world’s safest and highest quality sunscreens that meet the regulatory requirements of the FDA OTC Monograph System, the European Commission’s recommendation on UVA protection, and the highly regarded Cosmos standard.

Supplements, supplements, and more supplements. From MegaFood, Elderberry Immune Support Gummies. These little gems are free of artificial flavours, soy, dairy, gluten, and GMOs, yet are as yummy and easy to enjoy as your favourite candy. Drink your way to radiant skin with Reserveage Beauty Shots, featuring an advanced collagen protein clinically proven to reduce wrinkle volume. The soothing botanical extracts enhance suppleness and are available in a variety of fruity flavours.

Biosil is the leading supplement for glowing hair, skin and nails. Its breakthrough discovery of of ch-OSA builds on the power of ordinary hair vitamins with the capacity to generate collagen with your own DNA fingerprint. Clinical trial results are proudly posted on their website.

CBD is the new black, especially given the scope of products on display with the mighty leaf. Barlean’s Extra Strength Ideal CBD Hemp Oil Ideal uses industrial hemp from American farms and includes a full spectrum of cannabinoids and other micronutrients and is lab tested for purity and potency. Mary’s Nutritionals features highest-grade CBD supplements in the forms of patches, bath bombs, gel pens, and the always popular tincture oil. Other cool stuff in the line includes a muscle freeze, topical mist, and hemp protein powder.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor, and Jody Miller, Correspondent

Leyla Messian also contributed to this report.











