Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Lift your spirits and your skin in time for the holidays


NEWS Jody Miller fills us in (pun intended) on all the details
Filed by Jody Miller/December 9, 2018/9.09



Looking younger may forever be is a priority for most of us, so the fast-approaching holiday and red carpet season make it a an urgent necessity. Sure, there’s lots of marvellous make-up and fabulous facials that do a decent job of covering up or provisionally improving our reflection, but those are temporary. Life is too short to spend hours applying make-up and expecting miracles from a fancy spa. There are non-surgical options that really do turn back the hands of time safely and effectively with long-term benefits to boot. And you don’t need to wait for Santa or summon a fairy godmother.
   Fiona Farley of MMC PR stopped in Los Angeles just long enough to address media for an intimate breakfast seminar to discuss Galderma Laboratories’ latest breakthrough in æsthetic medicine. Known primarily to plump and lift the mid-face area, Restalyne Lyft is now the first and only FDA-approved injectable for hands. In clinical trials, the hyaluronic acid filler proved immensely successful in adding visible volume to the hands. Now available to the general public, Restalyne Lyft promises to take anti-ageing solutions to new and existing consumers who are serious about looking their best. Experts in the medical and æsthetics field are excited about this new innovation, including Dr Sherly Soleiman, MD, owner and practitioner at Cosmetic Injectable Center in Encino, Calif. A board-certified physician, the highly in-demand Dr Soleiman states that she loves using hyaluronic acid fillers on areas that can be rejuvenated such as the hands and face.
   Farley also discussed Sculptra, a highly effective FDA-approved propriety formulation of L-lactic acid. By stimulating the skin’s natural collagen, lost facial volume is restored after a series of injections and lasts up to two years.
   Injection objection? No problem. While the desire to look our best may be universal, how one achieves that goal is an entirely personal matter. Media guests were invited to Ethereal Beauty & Lashes in Beverly Hills to sample BLA Beauty Fitness. Attendees had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with founder and inventor Dr Maryam Bakhtiyari and celebrity spokeswoman Carolyn Hennesy, star of General Hospital, in addition to numerous film and television appearances.
   BLA Beauty Appliance is a new manual appliance that promises more a more youthful jawline by doing some simple exercises just a few minutes a day. The non-invasive apparatus is portable and fits neatly in your purse so you can pucker up in your car, at work, or on the go. The result is fuller and more youthful lips and a firmer jawline. No batteries, no electrical cords and most important, no hassle.—Jody Miller, Correspondent





Also in Lucire’s news section
New beauty highs at the TMG
Christie Brinkley teams up with Merz Æsthetics; Ar...
Clé de Peau Beauté’s new campaign starring F...
Organically speaking
An organic autumn
Celebrity Connected’s Emmy suite: perking up...
Filed under: beauty, Los Angeles, Lucire

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 39
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet