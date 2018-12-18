News in brief: Engelmüller returns with racing gloves; BrennaB’s chic bag; Delvaux opens London boutique





The revived Engelmüller brand has launched a range of gloves inspired by motor racing, including this pair named for female racing driver Eliška Junková. The E. J. 28 gloves, designed by Jana Rollová, takes the shade of Junková’s Bugatti Type 35B, which she piloted to a win at the Targa Florentino in 1928. The gloves are made from nubuck leather. Priced at around €140, available at www.engelmuller.com and at select retailers.

The chic BrennaB evening bag has it all: great design, perfect for a night out on the town. The high quality leather, cuff attachment, sleek and spacious room for mandatory essentials (including your cellphone and security for your keys), make it more than just a luxurious accessory to show off.

Delvaux, the oldest luxury leather goods’ house in the world (founded 1829), has opened a new boutique at 47 New Bond Street in London. The building, designed in 1906, previously housed Pinet. Milano’s Vidafieri–Saverino Partners oversaw the refit, with its new interior design. Flockhart created the Corinthian and Roman columns inside, Martin Szekely designed the tables, the chandelier is by Gino Sarfatti, Yan Kath provided the carpets, and lighting was designed by Walter Amort.—Lola Cristall, Paris Editor, with Lucire staff













Santi Caleca