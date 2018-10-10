BRM Chronographes shows French blue Disque de frein watch

BRM has announced a new addition to its Disque de frein watch range, its design based on exactly what its name suggests in French: a brake disc.

BRM has shown a blue version, joining the ones on offer on its website in black, yellow, orange and red.

There are traditionally two versions available of each: a DDF6 model, and a larger chronograph DDF12. Both are block-machined, with a PVD-treated stainless steel bezel, attached to a lightweight titanium 44 mm case. The watches have an automatic mechanical calibre.

The French blue edition has the signature colour on the hour, minute and second hands, and on the double stitching.

BRM also offers customizable V6-44 and V12-44 models, which can be configured via its website.

Its Canadian distributor has signed racing driver Daniel Morad to endorse the brand, with a limited edition (20 examples) of the DDF 12. The DDF 12 Morad is sold in a gift box with two black straps (in rubber and leather), with black details but red pushers; the crown protection features the Moradness logo.