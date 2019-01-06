Maurizio d’Este: remembering a great hotelier

Baglioni Hotels mourns the sudden passing on Christmas Day of a dear friend and colleague, group vice-president and general manager Maurizio d’Este. Mr d’Este, a legendary travel professional was the epitome of Venetian elegance and graciousness, and served in many roles over a long career. He was GM at the Baglioni Luna in Venezia and more recently held an executive role with the Baglioni family of properties. On December 29, a funeral was held in Palladio’s Il Redentore in Giudecca, where a large group of friends, family and industry figures paid tribute to this grand master of hospitality.—Stanley Moss, Travel Editor