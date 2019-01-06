Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Maurizio d’Este: remembering a great hotelier


NEWS Stanley Moss pays tribute to a respected hotel executive and friend
Filed by Lucire staff/January 6, 2019/23.10


Baglioni Hotels mourns the sudden passing on Christmas Day of a dear friend and colleague, group vice-president and general manager Maurizio d’Este. Mr d’Este, a legendary travel professional was the epitome of Venetian elegance and graciousness, and served in many roles over a long career. He was GM at the Baglioni Luna in Venezia and more recently held an executive role with the Baglioni family of properties. On December 29, a funeral was held in Palladio’s Il Redentore in Giudecca, where a large group of friends, family and industry figures paid tribute to this grand master of hospitality.—Stanley Moss, Travel Editor

Also in Lucire’s news section
Intrigue in Venezia
Torino hosts Prix Pictet space
Carlton Hotel Baglioni Milano custom-tailors a new...
Special features to kick off Lucire’s 20th anniver...
Carnivale in Venezia
Letter from Venezia: a survival guide for summer ’...
Filed under: culture, Lucire, Milano, travel, Volante

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 39
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet