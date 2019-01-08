Lucire


Longines marks 50,000,000 milestone with Master Collection watch


NEWS The Swiss watch company, with detailed records going back through its 185 years, says it crossed the 50 million mark last year
Filed by Lucire staff/January 8, 2019/21.58



Longines has commemorated its 50 millionth timepiece with a new watch previewing a new addition in its Master Collection.
   The Swiss company, a subsidiary of the Swatch Group, says it has closely and authentically tracked its production, originally recorded in books until 1969, before the use of microfiche in the 1970s and 1980s, then digital data thereafter. It reached 50,000,000 during 2018.
   The new design has the L897 automatic calibre, a 40 mm diameter rose gold case, a 64-hour power reserve, and a calendar at the 3 o’clock position. The hands are in a blue steel, set against a silver dial with a barley-corn motif. The back features a ‘50 million’ graphic on its transparent case.
   The actual watch will be housed at Longines’ museum in St-Imier.

