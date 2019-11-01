Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

La Maison Valmont has celebrity opening in München


NEWS Valmont brings beauty and art under the same roof at its newest boutique in München
Filed by Lucire staff/January 12, 2019/11.58





Gisela Schober

Those who love Valmont’s luxury take on anti-ageing skin care can visit their latest La Maison Valmont boutique in München, which opened in January. The Swiss brand blends tradition with cutting-edge research, and it has gained a following among celebrities such as Lara Joy Körner, Alexandra Polzin, Lola Paltinger, and Annika Blendl. The new location, on the fashionable Maximilianstraße, is one of seven exclusive ones around the world, joining Vancouver, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Lausanne, Paris and Berlin. Celebrity guests at the München opening included designer Ophelia Blaimer with her partner Tino Bauer, style expert Annette Weber, Charlotte, Gräfin von Oeynhausen and her partner Alexander Freiherr von Cramm, Uschi, Princess zu Hohenlohe-Oehringen, and curator Florentine Rosemeyer.
   The new store has 300 m² of space over three floors, retailing all the Valmont lines: the classic anti-ageing range, the luxury L’Elixir des Glaciers, the Storie Veneziane fragrances, and the finest Il Profvmo perfumes.
   Customers can get pampered in cabins on the first floor, experiencing Valmont’s anti-ageing techniques first-hand. The basement features art exhibitions, along with founder and CEO Didier Guillon’s favourites. Proceeds from the sale of two of the works will benefit Save the Children.
   Guests could also see the travelling exhibition, The Elegant Symmetry of the Gorilla, which remains in München till February 17.
   Körner was enthusiastic at the opening: ‘This is my first event this year and here I am in good hands, because I love everything that has to do with beauty. Massages, but especially body treatments as they are offered here. And in the middle of the city in a beautiful location. That’s really special,’ she said.












Gisela Schober

Also in Lucire’s news section
AmFAR Gala at Festival de Cannes day nine: Rita Or...
News in brief: Ryan Reynolds roasted as Man of the...
Gala honours Naomi Campbell, with guests Lena Gerc...
Aloha and mahalo, 2019: Secret Room Events’ ...
Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora launch Rimmel LondonR...
Style al fresco
Filed under: beauty, celebrity, culture, living, Lucire

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 39
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet