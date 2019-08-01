David Gandy, Isabeli Fontana, Hugh Jackman, Lawrence Wong among celebrities at Montblanc’s SIHH stand









David Gandy, Isabeli Fontana, Hugh Jackman, Lawrence Wong, designer Juan Avellaneda, Aldo Comas, Saul Nanni, Sveva Alviti, Numan Acar, and Blanda Eggenschwiler were among the celebrities attending Montblanc’s display at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie at Palexpo in Genève. The Montblanc stand connects the brand back with nature. Wood, plants and rock dominate the area, with a large backdrop displaying a mountain face. The watches themselves are displayed in wood and glass cases.

Its new collections, entitled TimeWalker, Star Legacy, and Heritage, are complemented by new 1858 timepieces inspired by Minerva watches from the 1920s and 1930s that were conceived for military use and exploration.

‘Exploring this environment is an opportunity for our visitors to experience the spirit of exploration that inspired 1858, a line built for explorers and anyone who dares to venture out into nature to find new perspectives. The Montblanc space at this year’s SIHH serves as a reminder of the importance finding inspiration by reconnecting through nature, which becomes increasingly important in our fast-paced way of living,’ said Nicolas Baretzki, Montblanc’s CEO.

Also representing Montblanc at the event were Davide Cerrato and Stephanie Radl.

Minerva, a storied Swiss watch brand, is now part of the same group that owns Montblanc. The display paid tribute to the brand, from its founding in 1858 by Charles-Ivan Robert.

Montblanc continues its support of CREA Mont Blanc (Centre de Recherches sur les Ecosystèmes d’Altitude), donating funds to them instead of providing guests with giveaways.

































