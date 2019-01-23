Lucire


Kendall Jenner, Yang Mi, Willow Smith and Jean Campbell front Stuart Weitzman spring ’19


NEWS Stuart Weitzman kicks off its 2019 promotions with photography by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Filed by Lucire staff/January 23, 2019/18.12





Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

Kendall Jenner, Yang Mi (楊冪), Willow Smith and Jean Campbell model Stuart Weitzman’s spring 2019 campaign, the shoe label announced today. The campaign was shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.
   The label is promoting muted, nude shades for spring, making it very evident in the name of its shoes: the Nudist stiletto sandal, the Nunakedstraight kitten-heel sandal, and the Nudistdisco sandal. Others are more conventional: the Anny pump, the Sunray platform sandal, and the Landry bootie.
   The company says the campaign marks a return to its core values of ‘creating designs that meld fashion, function and fit, and shoes that make a woman feel beautiful on her own terms.’ To achieve the right fit, Stuart Weitzman offers its designs in different widths and extended sizes.
   The campaign will be released as a four-part series, and is hashtagged #SWWomen, meant to signal female strength and independence. Digital and marquee outdoor media will be prioritized.
   Stuart Weitzman says there was a genuine camaraderie between the models.

Filed under: celebrity, fashion, Lucire, modelling, New York, tendances, trend

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet