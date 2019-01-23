Kendall Jenner, Yang Mi, Willow Smith and Jean Campbell front Stuart Weitzman spring ’19







Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

Kendall Jenner, Yang Mi (楊冪), Willow Smith and Jean Campbell model Stuart Weitzman’s spring 2019 campaign, the shoe label announced today. The campaign was shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

The label is promoting muted, nude shades for spring, making it very evident in the name of its shoes: the Nudist stiletto sandal, the Nunakedstraight kitten-heel sandal, and the Nudistdisco sandal. Others are more conventional: the Anny pump, the Sunray platform sandal, and the Landry bootie.

The company says the campaign marks a return to its core values of ‘creating designs that meld fashion, function and fit, and shoes that make a woman feel beautiful on her own terms.’ To achieve the right fit, Stuart Weitzman offers its designs in different widths and extended sizes.

The campaign will be released as a four-part series, and is hashtagged #SWWomen, meant to signal female strength and independence. Digital and marquee outdoor media will be prioritized.

Stuart Weitzman says there was a genuine camaraderie between the models.