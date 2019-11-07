Lucire


Marc Jacobs Eyewear joins Specsavers’ range


NEWS Safilo’s Marc Jacobs Eyewear joins Specsavers’ line-up in New Zealand
Filed by Lucire staff/January 24, 2019/11.07



Marc Jacobs Eyewear is the latest brand to join Specsavers’ range in New Zealand, with 26 optical and six prescription sunglass styles, available now.
   The unisex range features acetate and ultra-slim silver metal frames, finished with the double-J logo or subtle Marc Jacobs branding.
   Frames are more on the rectangular side, as is the fashion at the moment, though the 10 acetate design, in either black or a multicolour style with pink endpieces, sports a rounder look, and the entry-level price of NZ$369 for two pairs, single vision. Our favourite is the 14 slim aviator style in silver, priced at NZ$459 for two pairs, single vision.
   Juan Carlos Camargo, Specsavers’ head of product, said in a release, ‘We are particularly proud of this new collection and we are so pleased to welcome Marc Jacobs into our existing high-end designer portfolio. The designs in the eyewear collection are truly unique and are a perfect option for those looking to add a contemporary update to their wardrobe.’

Filed under: fashion, Lucire, New Zealand, tendances, trend

 

Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates.

