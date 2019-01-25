Lucire


Jacob Whitesides is the face of Viktor & Rolf’s next men’s fragrance


NEWS The 21-year-old singer–songwriter, known for his mass appeal and his unfiltered social media communication, has become Viktor & Rolf’s new face for its latest men’s fragrance
Filed by Lucire staff/January 25, 2019/13.09



Txema Yeste/Viktor & Rolf

Singer–songwriter Jacob Whitesides, already earning acclaim for his music with a six million-strong social media following, is the new face of Viktor & Rolf’s latest men’s fragrance, launching tomorrow (January 26).
   The duo remarked in a release, ‘With our new fragrance for men, we want to showcase the power of scent and continue to play with opposites, which is so innate to our DNA. Jacob’s raw appeal and energy as well as his sensual yet mysterious masculinity made him a natural match for us.’
   ‘We are thrilled to work with Jacob on the upcoming Viktor & Rolf masculine fragrance. He is a born-digital influential, redefining how artists share with their audience. His magnetism and modernity make him the perfect fit to embody the sensual, edgy and spicy masculinity of this new fragrance,’ said Guillaume de Lesquen, international general manager of Designer Brand Fragrances.
   Whitesides said, ‘I was honoured to be contacted by Viktor & Rolf—it was a huge moment for me! I am mind-blown by the designers’ commitment to bringing to life their artistic vision for the new fragrance, which I relate to when I work on my music, or a tour or a video.’

Filed under: beauty, celebrity, Lucire, modelling, Paris

 

