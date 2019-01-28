Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Lady Gaga, Amy Adams, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt shine on 25th SAG Awards’ red carpet


NEWS The red carpet was literally silver, and Gaga was arguably the most photographed woman on it at Sunday night’s Screen Actors’ Guild awards
Filed by Lucire staff/January 28, 2019/20.52




Sunday evening’s 25th Screen Actors’ Guild (SAG) is one of the best celebrity- and fashion-watching evenings for Lucire, as actors make their way across the red carpet (actually silver on the night) to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
   Lady Gaga (nominated for her lead role the A Star Is Born second remake) was one of the most photographed of the evening, with her white Dior couture gown featuring a thigh-high slit complemented by Tiffany Blue Book collection accessories.
   Getting plenty of attention on the catwalk, and on social media, Amy Adams (Vice) wore a black strapless gown with a peplum bodice.
   Emma Stone (The Favourite) wore an asymmetric gold Louis Vuitton sequinned top paired with black trousers, and Emily Blunt, with nominations for both lead actress (Mary Poppins Returns) and supporting actress (A Quiet Place) chose a bubble-gum pink sequinned Michael Kors gown with ruffled sleeves.
   We spotted Mandy Moore in Jason Wu; Yara Shahidi in a Fendi catsuit under a tulle dress, with jewellery by Cartier; Alison Brie in Miu Miu; Gayle Rankin in Sandra Mansour; Michelle Yeoh in Elie Saab; and Gemma Chan in Oscar de la Renta. Michael B. Jordan was probably the most talked-about male, with his Louis Vuitton floral harness over his double-breasted suit.
   The big winners on the night were, among the film awards, Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Glenn Close (The Wife) for their lead roles. Supporting awards went to Mahershala Ali (Green Book) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place).
   Black Panther won the cast and stunt awards for the motion picture section.
   Television winners were Darren Criss (Assassination of Gianni Versace) and Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) for their lead performances in a TV movie or mini-series; and Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) for their performances in a drama series.
   For comedy series, Tony Shalhoub and Rachel Brosnahan both won for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.
   This Is Us won the ensemble award for drama; The Marvelous Mrs Maisel for comedy; and Glow for its stunt work.
   Alan Alda, who turns 83 on the 28th, was presented with the Life Achievement award by Tom Hanks, and got a standing ovation from his peers.

Emma McIntyre; Dimitrios Kambouris; Terence Patrick; Gregg DeGuire; Charley Gallay; Kevin Mazur; Mike Coppola; Kevin Winter; Richard Heathcote; John Sciulli

Also in Lucire’s news section
SAG Awards: Claire Foy, Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, E...
SAG Awards 2015: glamour on the red carpet; Birdma...
Colour returns to 2018 Oscars’ red-carpet fa...
The 2015 Golden Globes’ most stylish: Lupita...
Video: 2014 Golden Globes, with arrivals, Fey and ...
Oscar night gowns: Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Palt...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, fashion, film, living, Los Angeles, Lucire, society, tendances, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 39
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet