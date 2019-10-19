Daniel Brühl, Gizem Emre, Lena Gercke, Toni Garrn among celebrities at Bulgari’s Berlinale party

You know the Berlinale has kicked off when Bulgari throws its opening partyFiled by Lucire staff/February 8, 2019/10.19











Franziska Krug

VIPs such as acclaimed photographer Ellen von Unwerth, film and TV stars Daniel Brühl, Gizem Emre, Lars Eidinger, Oliver Masucci, and Sonja Gerhardt, models Toni Garrn and Lena Gercke, and blogger Kristina Bazan were among the celebrities at Bulgari’s annual party for the Berlinale, the Berlin International Film Festival. Representing Bulgari were its brand ambassadors, Princess Lilly zu Sayn Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Emilia Schüle, and Bart de Boever, MD for northern Europe.

It marks the sixth time Bulgari has hosted the opening party, held at the Secret Garden Berlin. Bulgari says it has a strong connection with film, having appeared in over 40 films.

Other celebrities included Elisabetta Marra, Paolo Stella, Candela Pelizza, Oliver Masucci, Lars Eidinger, Juliane Diesner, Lisa Banholzer, Nadine Warmuth, Caro Cult, Laura Berlin, Rabea Schif, Alicia von Rittberg, Felicitas Rombold, Rick Okon, Amy Mussul, Stefanie Giesinger, Nina Suess, Wolke Hegenbarth, Julia Dietze, and August Wittgenstein.

Guests were entertained with Eidinger's DJ work and Musique Couture's Bonnie.







































Franziska Krug



Isa Foltin