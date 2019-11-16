Lucire


Oldies, but goodies


NEWS Roger Zamudio spins some recent hits and a few B-sides at his 2019 pre-Grammys’ Luxury Gift Style Lounge, observes Elyse Glickman
Filed by Elyse Glickman/February 9, 2019/11.16



If you were a Grammy nominee, or nominee–celebrity adjacent wearing the all important gold ‘VIP’ tag, the 2019 edition of Red Carpet Events’ Grammy celebration at the Intercontinental Century City Hotel was for you. The five most élite invitees received posh Hawai‘i vacations from New Way Horizon while other élites were entitled to special gift bags post-suite with laser and Botox treatments by Ava MD, and a mix of certificates for jeans, shoes, jewels, apparel, skin care, electronics, pet products and more—all that and a bag of popcorn.
   Press, meanwhile, got to pick up some handy things recently featured at Golden Globes 2019 suites, Los Angeles Indie Beauty Show, and similar events from past years. All participants got to snap up beauty products from Zatik, certificates from Tikkun Spa in Santa Monica, Frill vegetarian frozen dessert, Camouflage Cellulite shape wear, and Nuwati Herbals. New products making their
début included protein bars by Good Snacks, Chietowa Tokyo leather and tatami mat fabric accessories, and artwork from Woloch México.
   The African Millennium Foundation was, hopefully, the biggest winner of the day. Representatives from the organization returned to promote their various grass roots’ efforts and fundraisers to bring about volunteer service opportunities, advocacy, education, and sustainable development through implementation of micro-credit programmes and others that fuel community development. The ultimate goal is to help people—especially women and children—living in small communities within Africa’s most economically challenged areas to thrive on their own terms.
   One of the exclusive bags was autographed by celebrities in attendees for auction with proceeds to benefit the African Millennium Foundation.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor







Also in Lucire's news section
Filed under: beauty, celebrity, health, living, Los Angeles, Lucire, travel

 

