Karl Lagerfeld dead at 85, according to French media







Reports are emerging from France that Chanel and Fendi creative director Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85.

Paris Match reported that Lagerfeld was rushed to hospital on Monday night and died on Tuesday morning.

As reported in Lucire KSA’s March 2019 issue, Lagerfeld did not take the bow at the Chanel spring–summer 2019 haute couture shows, forcing the house to issue a release saying the designer was tired. Virginie Viard took his place.

Lagerfeld had been directing the preparations for the Fendi autumn–winter 2019–10 show at Moda di Milano, scheduled for Thursday.

Born in Hamburg on September 10, 1933, and moving to Paris at 14, Lagerfeld first came to the notice of the fashion industry when he came second to Yves Saint Laurent in a competition sponsored by the International Wool Secretariat. He was hired by Pierre Balmain as an apprentice, before moving to Jean Patou, where he designed the haute couture collections. In 1963, Lagerfeld went to Tiziani, where he remained till 1969. He also worked for Chloé from 1964, and collaborated with Fendi from 1965, and briefly with Curiel in 1970. Other collaborations were with Charles Jourdan, Isetan, Ballantyne, Diesel, and H&M. He also worked in theatre and film.

Lagerfeld became the creative director of Chanel in 1983, where he achieved his greatest fame. He launched his eponymous label a year later. In 2015,

As a skilled photographer, he shot many of Chanel’s campaigns, even into his 80s, as well as editorials for major fashion magazines.

In 2001, Lagerfeld famously lost 42 kg, saying he wanted to wear clothes designed by Hedi Slimane. The diet, later published in a book, took him 13 months.

This is a developing story.