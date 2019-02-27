ASICS launches Metaride shoe, claimed to save energy for runners

After two years’ development, ASICS believes it has come up with a shoe that will allow runners to go even furtherFiled by Lucire staff/February 27, 2019/21.32

Japanese sportwear brand ASICS has announced its Metaride shoe, claimed to save a runner’s effort by reducing energy loss at the ankle joint.

ASICS says that the ankle joint is where the most energy is lost for a runner. By developing a shoe that minimizes movement at the joint, runners can go for longer distances, says the company. The energy saving is achieved through a curved sole, dubbed the Guidesole, that shifts the body weight forward.

Runners can expect a ‘unique sensation’, says ASICS, with the curved sole giving a runner the feeling they are being propelled forward.

Energy loss at the ankle joint is reduced by nearly a fifth, while fit, grip, stability and durability are improved.

The shoes go on sale on February 28 in limited quantities through ASICS stores both physical and online, and through some specialist stores.