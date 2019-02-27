Lucire


ASICS launches Metaride shoe, claimed to save energy for runners


NEWS After two years’ development, ASICS believes it has come up with a shoe that will allow runners to go even further
Filed by Lucire staff/February 27, 2019/21.32


Japanese sportwear brand ASICS has announced its Metaride shoe, claimed to save a runner’s effort by reducing energy loss at the ankle joint.
   ASICS says that the ankle joint is where the most energy is lost for a runner. By developing a shoe that minimizes movement at the joint, runners can go for longer distances, says the company. The energy saving is achieved through a curved sole, dubbed the Guidesole, that shifts the body weight forward.
   Runners can expect a ‘unique sensation’, says ASICS, with the curved sole giving a runner the feeling they are being propelled forward.
   Energy loss at the ankle joint is reduced by nearly a fifth, while fit, grip, stability and durability are improved.
   The shoes go on sale on February 28 in limited quantities through ASICS stores both physical and online, and through some specialist stores.

Filed under: design, fashion, health, Lucire, tendances, trend

 

Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

