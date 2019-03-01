Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Interior designer Kirsten Ford represents New Zealand at international Salone del Mobile competition


NEWS Kirsten Ford is one of seven national winners representing New Zealand in an interior design competition at the 58th Salone del Mobile Milano
Filed by Lucire staff/March 1, 2019/22.06





Hanson & Daughters

The 58th Salone del Mobile Milano—better known to Anglophones as the Milan furniture fair—has a Kiwi representative this year, with Kirsten Ford from Auckland’s North Shore flying the flag for New Zealand as part of a global design competition.
   The fair, held this year from April 9 to 14, is one of the biggest, with 2,000 exhibitors, and is known as a major reference-point for those in the industry. Some of the biggest names in the business reveal their designs for 2019–20 at the fair.
   Ford entered the competition, run by Schneider Electric, with a high-end interior design project for a clifftop new build by architects Studio John Irving. Her design complements the concrete, steel and glass design. The judges chose one winner for each of the seven countries: Australia, Brazil, China, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and Spain.
   Her business is a full-service boutique interior design studio that works with clients nationally. She originally worked in the marketing and management worlds, honing her eye for design and completing a diploma of interior design from the Interior Design Institute in 2015. She started her own business in 2016.
   ‘I’m thrilled to have been selected by the judges to attend the Salone Internazionale del Mobile in Milan, it’s a dream for any interior designer and will be an incredibly rewarding experience. I look forward to exploring the various exhibits and beautiful, inspiring interiors, looking at what will be trending and discovering innovative new products from design superstars,’ she said.





Hanson & Daughters

Also in Lucire’s news section
We wish the world revolved around Italy
News: Bárbara González is new Martini face; Kathry...
S. Pellegrino collaborates with Missoni on limited...
News in brief: Alfa Romeo wins 25th Compasso dR...
Royal New Zealand Ballet’s ’17 line-up...
Gillian Saunders takes top honours at 2016 World o...
Filed under: design, living, Lucire, Milano, New Zealand

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 39
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet