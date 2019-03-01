Interior designer Kirsten Ford represents New Zealand at international Salone del Mobile competition







The 58th Salone del Mobile Milano—better known to Anglophones as the Milan furniture fair—has a Kiwi representative this year, with Kirsten Ford from Auckland’s North Shore flying the flag for New Zealand as part of a global design competition.

The fair, held this year from April 9 to 14, is one of the biggest, with 2,000 exhibitors, and is known as a major reference-point for those in the industry. Some of the biggest names in the business reveal their designs for 2019–20 at the fair.

Ford entered the competition, run by Schneider Electric, with a high-end interior design project for a clifftop new build by architects Studio John Irving. Her design complements the concrete, steel and glass design. The judges chose one winner for each of the seven countries: Australia, Brazil, China, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and Spain.

Her business is a full-service boutique interior design studio that works with clients nationally. She originally worked in the marketing and management worlds, honing her eye for design and completing a diploma of interior design from the Interior Design Institute in 2015. She started her own business in 2016.

‘I’m thrilled to have been selected by the judges to attend the Salone Internazionale del Mobile in Milan, it’s a dream for any interior designer and will be an incredibly rewarding experience. I look forward to exploring the various exhibits and beautiful, inspiring interiors, looking at what will be trending and discovering innovative new products from design superstars,’ she said.









