Kjus releases new golf collections for women and men

Kjus, the sportswear brand, has announced both its new women’s and men’s golf ranges.

Kjus introduces its Freelite knit technology into its golf range with this collection. Originally found in its ski collection, Freelite is claimed to have superior stretch and thermoregulation. The Eda dress and Ena polos incorporate Freelite.

The Dextra rain jacket has been redeveloped. Remaining lightweight, Kjus has added a fresh floral print as well as solid colours.

Colours this season include rose, orange, azure and aqua, while the florals appear on rain and polo gear and accessories, and leaf and colour blocking appear on pants and skirts.

Kjus’s four-way stretch materials have high UV protection and some designs have anti-slide scorecard pockets.





