Hugh Jackman announced as R. M. Williams ambassador





R. M. Williams

Actor Hugh Jackman is the new ambassador for bootmaker R. M. Williams of Australia, the company announced earlier this week.

Jackman was introduced to R. M. Williams’ 300 staff at its Adelaide, South Australia workshop. He will appear in the company’s Undeniable Character campaign that breaks next month, promoting R. M. Williams’ Craftsman line.

The Craftsman boots have been hand-crafted by the company since 1932.

While at the factory, Jackman was shown the operations of the boot room and helped in making a pair of Craftsman boots.

In a release, Jackman noted, ‘R. M.s have been a part of my life across the entire journey, from my early stage days to where I am today. It’s an honour to be a part of the R. M. Williams family and to wear the brand’s iconic craftsman boot for the Undeniable Character campaign.’

R. M. Williams hopes that the international Australian star will bring it new audiences worldwide.

Mat Hayward, R. M. Williams’ chief marketing officer, said, ‘Undeniable Character goes to the heart of the R. M. Williams brand the grit, the hard work and the tenacity that went in to creating the best boots in the world—the Craftsman range. For us, Hugh is the perfect embodiment of Undeniable Character and what it means as a brand, and we’re thrilled to share that story with the world.’



R. M. Williams