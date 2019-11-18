Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Irina Shayk, and blog and Instagram influencers model for Intimissimi, Hunkemöller


NEWS Both Hunkemöller and Intimissimi still believe in the power of the influencer, though the latter has hired Irina Shayk to make sure it gets noticed
Filed by Lucire staff/March 14, 2019/11.18





Irina Shayk appears in Intimissimi’s new commercials for its Wool-Silk and Ultralight Cashmere ranges.
   The new ranges feature silk pyjamas, loose shirts, sports tops and track pants, and long tops that can be worn as dresses. Colours are muted, with blacks, whites and mauves.
   Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad appears in a related series for Intimissimi, promoting its silk collection.
   The company has also released a limited-edition silk series for Asian customers, featuring prints of spring flowers and birds. This series also includes pyjamas and kimono jackets, sold through Tmall, and select online and physical stores.




   Hunkemöller, meanwhile, has released a limited-edition lingerie, swimwear and sleepwear collection called Under the Influence, which stars influencers Snežana Samohina (Снежана Самохина, Russia), Natalya Gorozhanova (Наталья Горожанова, Russia), Kim Feenstra (the Netherlands), and Dailirelis Pérez López (Belgium).
   The collection goes on sale on March 18 at Hunkemoller.co.uk.


















Also in Lucire’s news section
Hunkemöller teams up with Xenia Overdose on limite...
Doutzen Kroes is new Hunkemöller brand ambassador,...
In brief: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty tour heads ...
Pamela Reif and Hunkemöller collaborate on lingeri...
Lucire’s style round-up: fashionable Instagr...
Doutzen Kroes and Hunkemöller preview Christmas ca...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, fashion, London, Lucire, modelling, tendances, trend, Web 2·0

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 39
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet