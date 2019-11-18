Irina Shayk, and blog and Instagram influencers model for Intimissimi, Hunkemöller

Both Hunkemöller and Intimissimi still believe in the power of the influencer, though the latter has hired Irina Shayk to make sure it gets noticedFiled by Lucire staff/March 14, 2019/11.18









Irina Shayk appears in Intimissimi’s new commercials for its Wool-Silk and Ultralight Cashmere ranges.

The new ranges feature silk pyjamas, loose shirts, sports tops and track pants, and long tops that can be worn as dresses. Colours are muted, with blacks, whites and mauves.

Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad appears in a related series for Intimissimi, promoting its silk collection.

The company has also released a limited-edition silk series for Asian customers, featuring prints of spring flowers and birds. This series also includes pyjamas and kimono jackets, sold through Tmall, and select online and physical stores.









Hunkemöller, meanwhile, has released a limited-edition lingerie, swimwear and sleepwear collection called Under the Influence, which stars influencers Snežana Samohina (Снежана Самохина, Russia), Natalya Gorozhanova (Наталья Горожанова, Russia), Kim Feenstra (the Netherlands), and Dailirelis Pérez López (Belgium).

The collection goes on sale on March 18 at Hunkemoller.co.uk.



































