Victoria’s Secret Swim collection returns for 2019


NEWS Victoria’s Secret’s Swim collection and a limited sunglasses’ assortment appear at its website and select stores
Filed by Lucire staff/March 18, 2019/20.34


Victoria’s Secret’s Swim collection has returned for 2019, and a limited assortment is now available via its website.
   The campaign is modelled by Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, Grace Elizabeth, Lorena Rae, Aiden Curtiss, Megan Williams and Maya Stepper.
   Victoria’s Secret says trends for the spring–summer 2019 season include ‘high-waist bikinis, Brazilian-cut legs and asymmetric shapes’.
   Seafolly, Banana Moon, Lascana and La Blanca are expected to complement Victoria’s Secret’s own swimwear on the site.
   Victoria’s Secret sunglasses’ line also appears online and at select stores.


Filed under: fashion, Lucire, modelling, New York, tendances, trend

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet