L’Oréal Professionnel kicks off 110th anniversary celebrations at Carrousel du Louvre

Celebrities and VIPs including Catherine Deneuve, Virginie Ledoyen, Elsa Zylberstein, Bianca Li, Ellen von Unwerth, Alexis Mabille, Stefi Celma, Alexandra Golovanoff, Camille Charrière, Franck Provost, Betony Vernon, Ruben Alves, Caroline Nielsen, Paul-Emmanuel Reiffers, and Hedieh Roubier were among those who celebrated L’Oréal Professionnel’s 110th anniversary opening-night bash at the Carrousel du Louvre on Sunday, with a hair show called La French, Art of Hair Colouring, hosted by its spokeswoman Alexa Chung.

Over 2,000 hair artists and their guests from over 40 countries attended, and enjoyed checking out L’Oréal Professionnel’s latest innovations and live music from Juliette Armanet and HollySiz, and DJ sets from Kiddy Smile and Ofenbach.

Representing L’Oréal were Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oréal deputy CEO in charge of divisions; Nathalie Roos, president of L’Oréal Professionnel products’ division; and Jean-Paul Agon, CEO of L’Oréal.

The hair show featured 42 international models, including Anna Cleveland, Debra Shaw and Georgina Grenville, styled by Adir Abergel, Anh Co Tran, Khun Gong, Godhands Joe, Odile Gilbert, and John Nollet, among others. The show paid homage to French style, in recognition of L’Oréal Professionnel’s home country. It was webcast internationally via social media.

L’Oréal Professionnel promoted its Majirel Glow and its new app, Style My Hair Pro, allowing customers to try a virtual hair colour in three dimensions. The colour follows a customer’s hair flow, making it a realistic depiction of what a new colour might look like. It also includes digital swatches. So far, over 20,000 hairstylists use the app.

There are ongoing events at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris's 16th arrondissement, with workshops and masterclasses.

















































