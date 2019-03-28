Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Irina Shayk, Dakota Fanning, Camila Morrone, Rola at H&M Conscious Exclusive’s LA party


NEWS H&M celebrates its sustainable, innovative Conscious Exclusive line for 2019, with a star-studded party in Los Angeles
Filed by Lucire staff/March 28, 2019/19.43






Billy Farrell/BFA.com

The H&M Conscious Exclusive range had its US launch on Wednesday, with VIPs including Irina Shayk, Dakota Fanning, Rowan Blanchard, Halima Aden, Rola, Camila Morrone, Abigail Spencer, Amber Valletta (who has additionally appeared in H&M campaigns), Alek Wek, and Emmanuelle Chriqui attending a party in Los Angeles.
   The new range is inspired by the healing power of nature, with three new sustainable materials: Piñatex, a leather alternative made of cellulose fibres from pineapple leaves; Bloom Foam, a plant-based foam using algæ biomass; and Orange Fiber, a silk-like fabric made from citrus juice byproducts.
   ‘For this collection, we explored the beauty in nature, which shows in the prints, as well as the flowy silhouettes, the striking colour palette and the attention to detail,’ said H&M’s creative adviser, Ann-Sofie Johansson.
   Using these sustainable materials, H&M’s designers created prints and jacquards, and adopted a colour palette in lavender, sand, aqua and petrol blue, coral pink, and black, gold and silver. The company noted three key clothing items: a jacket in silver Piñatex and jacquard; an off-the shoulder corset-style top in Orange Fiber; and a desert landscape-printed tunic dress.
   The range goes on sale at select H&M stores and online at hm.com from April 11.
   Other materials used in the collection are recycled polyester, organic cotton, organic linen, organic silk, Tencel lyocell, recycled plastic, recycled glass and recycled silver.























Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com; Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Also in Lucire’s news section
H&M Conscious Exclusive launches with Christy...
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
Behind the scenes with David Beckham and Georgia M...
Marni at H&M launches, with Soﬁa Coppola, Mil...
Moschino H&M launches in NYC with Gigi and B...
Amanda Seyfried wears H&M Conscious Exclusive...
Filed under: celebrity, fashion, film, living, Los Angeles, Lucire, modelling, tendances, trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 39
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet