Irina Shayk, Dakota Fanning, Camila Morrone, Rola at H&M Conscious Exclusive’s LA party

The H&M Conscious Exclusive range had its US launch on Wednesday, with VIPs including Irina Shayk, Dakota Fanning, Rowan Blanchard, Halima Aden, Rola, Camila Morrone, Abigail Spencer, Amber Valletta (who has additionally appeared in H&M campaigns), Alek Wek, and Emmanuelle Chriqui attending a party in Los Angeles.

The new range is inspired by the healing power of nature, with three new sustainable materials: Piñatex, a leather alternative made of cellulose fibres from pineapple leaves; Bloom Foam, a plant-based foam using algæ biomass; and Orange Fiber, a silk-like fabric made from citrus juice byproducts.

‘For this collection, we explored the beauty in nature, which shows in the prints, as well as the flowy silhouettes, the striking colour palette and the attention to detail,’ said H&M’s creative adviser, Ann-Sofie Johansson.

Using these sustainable materials, H&M’s designers created prints and jacquards, and adopted a colour palette in lavender, sand, aqua and petrol blue, coral pink, and black, gold and silver. The company noted three key clothing items: a jacket in silver Piñatex and jacquard; an off-the shoulder corset-style top in Orange Fiber; and a desert landscape-printed tunic dress.

The range goes on sale at select H&M stores and online at hm.com from April 11.

Other materials used in the collection are recycled polyester, organic cotton, organic linen, organic silk, Tencel lyocell, recycled plastic, recycled glass and recycled silver.













































